Simkin is best for Madison schools -- Amy Christianson

As a former teacher and administrator in the Madison School District, I am strongly supporting Laura Simkin for School Board in the contested election on April 5. Simkin’s leadership and vision are what our public schools need more of in these challenging times.

Simkin has lived experience as a parent and early childhood educator. She has the perspective and insight to make sound decisions that strengthen Madison public schools. Her commonsense approach to school safety includes proactive efforts to mitigate violence and support the mental health of students. She also has a deep understanding of the importance of early education for our youngest learners and the need to provide resources and support to build a strong foundation of education. Simkin is a realist and is unafraid to make hard decisions.

Madison's schools face complex challenges. Our students, families and staff need a School Board whose members have the skills, experience, leadership abilities and vision to help navigate those challenges so that all students have access to a high-quality, equitable education. That is why I urge voters to join me in electing Simkin to the School Board.

Amy Christianson, Madison