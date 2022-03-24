 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Simkin can improve our public schools -- Dave Cieslewicz

Student and staff safety is the primary issue for Madison schools right now.

That's why I'm supporting Laura Simkin for Madison School Board. Simkin will bring a much-needed sense of urgency on that issue, but she also has deep knowledge and experience in education. Plus, she's the mother of a Madison public schools student.

She has the right combination of progressive vision and commonsense practicality.

I hope you'll join me in voting for Simkin to improve our public schools.

Dave Cieslewicz, former Madison mayor

