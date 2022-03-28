Simkin can bring key voice to board -- Chris Rietz

Simkin brings over 30 years of experience in early childhood education as well as an abiding commitment to public education. I have known Laura for 12 years. Our kids have grown up together in the Madison schools and are now seniors at East High School. Laura has been a tireless advocate for students and staff in the East community, actively participating in the Parent Teacher Group and serving as a Booster Club representative. She does not back down from a challenge and will work diligently to find the best ways to support staff while improving the learning experiences of all our children, making sure every student feels safe, respected, and included. As a mom, educator and respected member of our community, Simkin will add an important voice to the School Board.