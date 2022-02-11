Silence enables anti-abortion bills -- Dr. Douglas Laube

Once again, right wing politicians are proposing a highly restrictive anti-abortion bill that will deny the women of Wisconsin necessary reproductive health care. Only this time, the state GOP wants to insert an element of “vigilante justice” that will pit citizen against citizen.

In the meantime, we haven't even heard a whimper of public protest from Wisconsin’s two medical schools charged with the education of our future health care providers. This, coupled with an apathetic public, will continue a long-standing pattern of silence which erodes the availability of comprehensive reproductive health care by marginalizing abortion access while magnifying the inequities already imposed on women.