Sikhs don't have 'dueling' calendars -- Rev. Blake Rohrer
In the article published in Wednesday's State Journal "Sikhs mark another toned-down holiday," the two possible dates for the Sikh holiday Vaisakhi were described as being the result of two "dueling" calendars. This disappointing characterization indicates a subtle yet obvious racism and prejudice.

As a Christian pastor, I would find it inappropriate to say that Christians celebrate Easter on two different dates based on "dueling" calendars. While it is true that Orthodox and Western Christianity have two different ways to calculate the date of Easter, they are not "dueling" calendars.

The use of a combative metaphor is unnecessary and inaccurate. I hope more care and thoughtfulness is taken in the future in reports about minority religions and cultures.

Rev. Blake Rohrer, Madison

