 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signs and stickers don't make sense -- Steve Beier
0 comments

Signs and stickers don't make sense -- Steve Beier

  • 0

Political bumper stickers and yard signs touting Biden/Harris or Trump/Pence are going up across the region.

I fail to understand the psychological need of some people who feel they must let others know their political identity. They seem to egotistical and actually believe they can influence someone's vote with their bumper sticker or yard sign.

Even more pathetic are the ones who still have Clinton/Gore or Bush/Cheney stickers on their cars.

Steve Beier, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics