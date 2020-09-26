Signs and stickers don't make sense -- Steve Beier

Political bumper stickers and yard signs touting Biden/Harris or Trump/Pence are going up across the region.
I fail to understand the psychological need of some people who feel they must let others know their political identity. They seem to egotistical and actually believe they can influence someone's vote with their bumper sticker or yard sign.
Even more pathetic are the ones who still have Clinton/Gore or Bush/Cheney stickers on their cars.
Steve Beier, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!