Siblings key to Simpson Street newspaper's success -- Gregory Humphrey

I applaud the work and spirit that takes place at the Simpson Street Free Press student newspaper. Last week the Wisconsin State Journal published a report about the work these young writers are doing, in spite of the pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The report was uplifting because it shows the dedication of those who are getting their feet more than wet through the power of their own words, which are then honed into publication-ready articles. That is enough to lift spirits. But then I read the following line:

“Most at Simpson Street have older siblings who also work at Simpson Street Free Press and can help at home.”

Those words brought a broad smile to my face. Young minds need mentors to shape them, and homes are the most powerful places where so many powerfully good things can emerge. The act of writing, the thrill of reporting, the personal fulfillment when seeing a byline, and holding the final product in one’s hands is so tremendous. To know all this is being passed down to younger siblings proves that some truly incredible older siblings in Madison deserve our thanks.

Gregory Humphrey, Madison