Shutdown may be worse than virus -- Bob Drane

Is it possible that by shutting down our economy and our schools the “solutions” to the coronavirus will prove more damaging than the disease itself?
Perhaps an option to literally quarantine all Americans who fall into the most “at risk” categories would be more effective -- those 65 years of age and all those with a preexisting condition affecting their immune systems. The analogy here being some form of “house arrests,” with caregiver support assigned and ankle monitors if necessary.
While the legal beagles in our midst might go crazy over this, our entire population is already being deprived of normal mobility by the emergency restrictions already in place. I don't know for sure, but this may be another case of employing blunt force when careful targeting of measures might work as well and involve less collateral damage.
Bob Drane, Middleton