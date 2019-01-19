The blame for the shutdown of the federal government is being unfairly laid at the Democrats' feet. President Donald Trump had two years with Republicans holding the majority of the House and Senate and did not get funding for his wall then. The fault of this shutdown lies with the president alone.
His job is to present proposals for projects to Congress. The proposal should have a detailed explanation, plans and a specific budget. The proposal should examine whether or not a wall is the best use of taxpayers' money. None of those things have been done.
The plain truth is President Trump does not understand his job, and judging from his recent behavior, does not understand how to negotiate or how to bring people together. All he knows how to do is lash out, yell, call people names and pout. My dog is better behaved, and he's only three years old.
It's time for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to allow the Senate to vote on the proposal to fund the rest of the government and allow federal workers to go back to getting paid. And it's time to tell Trump to do his homework.
Anne McGill, Lodi