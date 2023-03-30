Schools should go back to virtual learning until they are safe to attend in person again.

President Joe Biden should declare a national emergency to make this happen. Then maybe the Republicans in Congress and state legislatures will wake up to the need for meaningful gun legislation now.

The president has the power to act in times of war. War has been declared on our schools by the gun lobby, which is protected by these Republican lawmakers misconstruing the Second Amendment.

When the Supreme Court gets the case that is sure to follow, then it can explain why keeping schools unsafe is in the national interest and constitutional.

Irwin Kass, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection