Shut down travel to slow pandemic -- Irwin Kass

Why hasn't the federal government shut down all commercial domestic travel whether by plane, train or bus until the end of the year?
This would have a significant impact on slowing the spread of COVID-19. This virus could be otherwise on pace to kill tens of thousands and infect millions more by then. These numbers scream for a national emergency to be declared -- yet nothing of this magnitude is even being discussed. Doing so could get this virus under control until vaccinations on a national scale are approved and started at least for health care workers.
Congress could authorize compensating these travel industries and their employees and other affected sectors while the shutdown is in place. The money spent will pale in comparison if the virus further accelerates its spread. Is it too much to expect for this outgoing administration to do something right to help America fight this pandemic?
Irwin Kass, Madison
