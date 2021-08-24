Show support for vaccine mandates -- Roy Christianson

Why aren't there more pervasive mandates for vaccinations for those who travel by air, go to crowded public and private venues and work in healthcare facilities?
After all, as an article in Saturday's State Journal just noted, polling indicates that 60% of Americans favor such mandates, whereas only 25% are against them. There appear to be at least the following reasons for that:
- The president can only require mandates for federal workers.
- The 25% who oppose mandates are virulently opposed and exercise outsized influence.
- Governors, like Wisconsin's Tony Evers, are prevented from this by Republican legislators who do not value human life unless it's a fetus.
- Those in favor of vaccine mandates are reasonable people who do not effectively make their views known.
If you are among the 60% who favor such mandates it's important for you to contact your legislators and make your case. This is literally a life or death situation. Don't let those who confuse individual freedom with sound public health policy rule the day.
Roy Christianson, Madison