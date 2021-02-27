Show compassion to state's inmates -- Joan Duerst

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

Thank you for last Sunday's two columns about vaccines for prisoners, which ran side by side on the cover of the Forum section.

On the one hand, I grieve with Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, for those who were mercilessly killed. On the other hand, I know people who have served time in our prisons who changed and are now contributing generously and honestly to our community.

In 1851, Wisconsin residents were so appalled when one person was put to death by state law that the death penalty was abolished forever here. Even when we are guilty of harmful acts (I could name a few that are even legal), we know we can change.

Farah Acher Kaiksow and Kristin Merss offered statistics that showed not vaccinating people who have done harm is equal to giving them a death sentence.

Just because I am old doesn’t make me more deserving of being first to receive the vaccine. In this time of the attacking virus, let us practice compassion and concern for all humans.

Joan Duerst, Madison