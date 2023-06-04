I recently renewed my Wisconsin Badgers football season tickets. I love the camaraderie of the fan experience. The players benefit from team building.

College and professional football are as popular as ever. There is big demand, big money and no shortage of willing players. It's a perfect economic storm.

But unfortunately and all too often, football takes a substantial human toll, with untold thousands of players suffering premature death, chronic traumatic encephalopathy or both. All this is to satisfy our almost insatiable human want to be entertained. It is a want, not a need.

And as in recent years, my strong sense of guilt has resurfaced for supporting the inherent violence in football.

It can feel like gladiatorial combat in an arena -- but without imminent death. But it's morbid nonetheless.

Football is the most popular prime example of a violent sport, and I ask myself if we spectate to blow off steam from lives full of anger, aggression and frustration. If so, what does that say about our society. Am I overreacting?

Living within a violent sport helps normalize the excessive violence we are now exposed to every day. How good is that?

It has me questioning whether I should continue to add to the mix by supporting football. I'm conflicted -- and leaning toward "no."

Bill Walters, Fitchburg