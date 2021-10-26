 Skip to main content

Should protesters bring their guns? -- Al Rickey
Should protesters bring their guns? -- Al Rickey

Esther J. Cepeda's column in last Sunday's newspaper, "Police misled about shooting," has many seemingly valid points about the law enforcement representation of events surrounding the arrest of Katoine Richardson on State Street in Madison.

Yet Cepeda's rationalization of Richardson allegedly carrying an illegally possessed and loaded firearm stretches even the most far-left baseline thinking on gun violence.

Cepeda contends Richardson and others feel a need to carry guns because of Madison's woke community's abandonment of Black, brown and poor people. That is faulty reasoning.

In her opening sentence, Cepeda asserts that the representation of events by law enforcement about Richardson's arrest was misleading or "gaslighting." She explains, "Gaslighting is a word people use when they suspect that they've been told something designed to make them question their reality and the validity of their thoughts." Is she perhaps guilty of the same rhetorical behavior?

In the closing portion of the column, Cepeda calls for people to take to the streets and protest. Are they supposed to bring their guns?

Al Rickey, Madison

