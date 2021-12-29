Shots bring sports back to normal -- Thomas Bartell

For all the sports fans who are frustrated when the star players of our favorite teams have to sit out due to COVID-19 protocols, or when entire games need to be canceled due to COVID, I commiserate with your frustration.
But that’s only because I am fully vaccinated and boosted. If you are not, then you are the problem, not your favorite sports team. Your “liberty” is costing this country the lives of thousands of citizens, as well as harming our economy and preventing the return of normalcy to our lives.
We will never be able to return to normal as long as a sizeable number of “patriots” refuse to do their patriotic duty.
A generation ago, Americans sacrificed in multiple ways during World War II to do their part to defeat the enemy. Today the enemy is COVID-19. But many “patriots” feel that it is more important to fuel their own selfish needs rather than follow in their father’s footsteps and do what is right for the country (and humanity).
Do what is right: Get the vaccine. And cheer on your favorite team.
Thomas Bartell, Verona