Short-term thinking hurts health care -- Alice Punwar

President Donald Trump has assured the American people that they have the best public health system in the world. Sadly, he is wrong.
The United States has never had a robust public health system, and what we do have has been weakened by inadequate funding for decades under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Our public officials and legislators have succumbed to the American disease: short-term thinking.
Budgetary decisions have consequences. Do not expect our public health agencies to perform miracles. We have a clear choice: to build a public health system that is able to meet new challenges with planning and adequate resources, or to continue to react to disease outbreaks with a crisis-management approach. Which will it be?
It is time for some long-term thinking and planning.
Alice Punwar, Madison