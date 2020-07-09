Short sentence is white privilege -- Judy Skog

A blaring example of white privilege was in the June 27 State Journal. A couple who own a bowling alley in Middleton were given six-month prison sentences for skimming profits from video gambling at their business. U.S. District Judge James Peterson said he believes the couple “are decent people, but they were very good and very committed in compartmentalizing an aspect of their lives in which they worked by a different set of rules than govern their conduct in everyday activities.”