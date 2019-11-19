Just another day in America: six kids shot in their school, three dead including the shooter.
A troubled child gets his hands on a gun, kills his classmates and we sigh and turn the page. There's grief, heartbreak, fear and trauma for another community -- and nothing changes. Does every school have to experience this horror? Does every family have to lose a child before we do something? Do we really love our guns more than our children?
Just another day in gun-obsessed, blood-stained America. We should be ashamed.
Judith Landsman, Madison