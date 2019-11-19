Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * TIMING...DENSE FOG WILL GRADUALLY DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. WIDESPREAD FOG IS EXPECTED. THIS ADVISORY MAY NEED TO BE EXPANDED FURTHER EAST IF CONDITIONS WARRANT LATER TONIGHT. * VISIBILITY...WIDESPREAD VISIBILITY OF LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE, WITH AREAS OF FOG LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT AND HAZARDOUS AT TIMES DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO ALLOW EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES AND TO PREPARE FOR A SLOWER COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&