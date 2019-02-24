As a high school student and young adult, I see the importance of political involvement and action. Today, that includes working toward increased gun control legislation.
I've heard and read about countless mass shootings -- school shootings especially. This greatly affects me and my generation. Since my first lockdown drill in middle school, I have been in several real lockdowns in school because of active shooter alerts nearby. The reality of the situation became apparent to me during those lockdowns -- waiting in tense classrooms, filled with my usually energetic classmates exchanging nervous looks and texting loved ones.
Gun control is a reasonable response to the thousands of lives lost each year to gun violence. I have participated in protests and walkouts, heated arguments and moments of silence -- and still the debate persists. Background checks and bans on assault weapons are reasonable and realistic approaches to this issue. These measures would not take guns away from those who can safely own them -- they would simply lower the risk of a person with mental health issues from obtaining a gun and harming themselves or others.
People kill people. But the availability of guns, assault weapons, and high-capacity magazines make those deaths more numerous and more common than they should be. It's a reality which my generation is all too familiar with.
Kate Wallnerm, Madison