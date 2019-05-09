Another school shooting promptly triggers the standard hand-wringing and railing against the evils of guns. Politicians and pundits compete to express their anguish and outrage.
As long as we steadfastly cling to ridiculously narrow understandings of the world we live in, we are doomed to continue on this path. The problem is immorality. The solution is the serious pursuit of a moral society. The means are a functional family that teaches its members how to live, and members of society who are willing to tell the truth without fear of being labeled haters.
Murder may be the most heinous manifestation of our immorality. Murder is murder -- whether shooting up a classroom, a place of worship, or the streets of a city, aborting a baby or any other unjustifiable killing of another human. The prevalence of murder may distract us from the full truth of what we have become. Sexual immorality, stealing, bearing false witness, coveting, hate and vitriol are in full view every day for those who choose to keep their eyes wide open.
We are very quick to point our fingers at others. The answer lies within our own homes and within our own hearts.
Joan Ellis Beglinger, Cross Plains