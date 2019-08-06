Right after a national gun tragedy, fingers inevitably start pointing. The topics at the forefront of these conversations are typically the political landscape, the second amendment and mental illness.
While it is essential to have intellectually honest and civil conversations (if that’s even possible anymore) about these contributing factors, we’re missing one of the most obvious, and perhaps most pressing dimensions: that our society is broken.
The variables that help us thrive as individuals, and consequently propel us as a nation -- such as a strong family unit, genuine friendships, service to others, hard work and faith in something greater than ourselves -- are in serious decline.
We’ve replaced these important values with a steady diet of non-stop outrage, blame, social media addiction, sensationalism, hashtag activism, anything-goes parenting and self-centeredness.
Is it any wonder then, that as a collective we’re lonelier, more anxious and melancholy? Or should we be surprised that sociopathy is on the rise?
Correlation, of course, doesn’t necessarily imply causation. Yet it’s tough to not notice the obvious.
Paula Fitzsimmons, Madison