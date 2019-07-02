The reports of the shooting at Saturday night’s Shake the Lake festival are truly alarming. But with no arrests made, Police Chief Mike Koval has somehow concluded that this is simply "an anomaly" and not a defining narrative for public events in our city.
I’d really like to believe that, but it seems incidents of gun violence are no longer confined to certain neighborhoods. Recently the windows of a local deli on Atwood Avenue were shot out, and before that shots were fired at a convenience store on East Washington Avenue, just a few blocks from our home.
I hesitate to dispute our police chief’s judgment. But if you believe we still have certain parts of town that are immune from this problem, you’re simply deluding yourself. In a state where Republican legislators have spent the last 10 years making it easier for anyone with a pulse to carry guns in public places, I suppose these sorts of events are inevitable.
But I fear we’ve lost something terribly precious. In a city that’s always cherished its public festivals, whether it's the Art Fair on the Square, Concerts on the Square, or UW-Madison football games, from now on wherever a crowd gathers we’ll find ourselves looking over our shoulders and waiting for shots to break out.
That’s not a future I feel comfortable living with.
Warren J. Gordon, Madison