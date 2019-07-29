A July 18 letter to the editor "Madison is full of contradictions" criticizes Madison and its citizens with a list of questionable statements.
I was particularly appalled by the comparison of Police Officer Matt Kenny’s fatal shooting of unarmed Tony Robinson with the failure of a Florida officer to intervene while 17 children and staff members were murdered and 17 others were injured at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School by a young man wielding a semiautomatic assault rifle.
Robinson, while unarmed, was killed by one officer, while the Parkland killer was spared by another. I am saddened to think that any of Robinson’s family or friends read this inappropriate and misleading comparison, and for them I am deeply sorry. For the rest of us, this is an opportunity to reflect on our communities, our country and our inability to protect vulnerable citizens while leaving the epidemic of gun violence unchecked. We must do better.
Daniel D. Bennett, Madison