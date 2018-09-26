The headline on Saturday's article "Shooter had large arsenal" was misleading.
Prohibited from possessing a firearm, Middleton workplace shooter had amassed huge cache of weapon parts and ammunition
The 43-year-old man who opened fire at a Middleton business on Wednesday was not legally able to possess a weapon.
Besides the gun the shooter used to injure several employees at his Middleton workplace, the "arsenal" found at his home was a pellet gun, a knife, several bullets, scopes, a silencer and black powder guns. So let me get this straight: The "huge cache" of weapons was basically some muskets?
One of the reasons folks might not trust the media is from exaggerations such as these. I feel the headline deliberately tried to scare people. Newspapers should report the facts and let the public decide the truth.
Zach Thennes, Madison