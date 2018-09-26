The headline on Saturday's article "Shooter had large arsenal" was misleading.

Besides the gun the shooter used to injure several employees at his Middleton workplace, the "arsenal" found at his home was a pellet gun, a knife, several bullets, scopes, a silencer and black powder guns. So let me get this straight: The "huge cache" of weapons was basically some muskets?

One of the reasons folks might not trust the media is from exaggerations such as these. I feel the headline deliberately tried to scare people. Newspapers should report the facts and let the public decide the truth.

Zach Thennes, Madison