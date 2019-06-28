I so enjoyed reading the article about Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson. What a wonderful woman she is and a great example to all women.
I remember when I took a class of my students from Madison College to see the court in action years ago. She was so very gracious and kind to all the students. She is a great educator, too. We learned so much that day.
One of my students told me it was his father’s dream to have his picture taken with Justice Abrahamson, so my student was going to ask her if she would pose with him so he could surprise his father with that picture. She graciously complied with his request.
Justice Abrahamson is very adept at the law, but she also was very gracious and kind to several groups of my students over the years. Thank you, Justice Abrahamson. Best wishes in your retirement.
Gail Bailey, Jefferson