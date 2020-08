Sheriff missed the point of protests -- Mark Quinn

Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson's column in Sunday’s State Journal, "Back Trump to maintain law and order," completely missed the point of the protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis this May.

Sheriff Johnson couldn’t even find a way to mention Floyd’s name in his column assailing the violence that randomly occurred during the protests. The sheriff’s sole focus was his ill-perceived notion that anarchy reigned over these protests and that the leaders of cities allowed violence to happen.

Some criminals did take advantage of the passions of the times, but that wasn’t predominant. The sheriff couldn’t see these were largely safe, orderly and peaceful protests about the centuries-long violence against Black men by white-dominated police forces. Protesters wanted to bring attention to the problem that our police have gotten away with killing Blacks for too long. This violence against our minority fellow citizens has to end.