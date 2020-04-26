Sheriff is tough on pot, easy on virus -- Gary Storck

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced his office may stop enforcing the "safer at home" order despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheriff Schmaling's refusal to uphold a lawful state order contrasts sharply to his authoritarian response after the November 2018 general election in which voters in Racine County and the city of Racine overwhelmingly passed several advisory referendums favoring marijuana legalization.

Responding to the Racine City Council's subsequent vote to reduce fines for possessing small amounts of pot after the referendums passed, Sheriff Schmaling told the Journal Times, "This is the wrong way to go about long-lasting change in state statutes, as well as sending the wrong message to our community." Schmaling also pledged to ignore the revised city ordinance and "continue to follow the (state) law as written."

It seems hypocritical that Schmaling chooses only to uphold the laws he personally supports, doesn't feel voters or other government officials should have a say, and is willing to put the lives of county residents at risk from COVID-19 for partisan political purposes.