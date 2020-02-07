Sheriff Dreckman is to be commended -- Louie and Ruthie Vosberg
0 comments

Sheriff Dreckman is to be commended -- Louie and Ruthie Vosberg

  • 0

We recently had an interaction with Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. I must say we were truly impressed.

His dedication and commitment to the citizens of Grant County should be commended. We are fortunate to have such a person leading our sheriff’s department. We found him to be kind, caring and understanding. We appreciate all of the hard work and sacrifice he and his whole team make to keep us safe each and every day.

It doesn’t go unnoticed. Keep up the fantastic work.

Louie and Ruthie, Vosberg

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics