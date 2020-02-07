Sheriff Dreckman is to be commended -- Louie and Ruthie Vosberg

We recently had an interaction with Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. I must say we were truly impressed.
His dedication and commitment to the citizens of Grant County should be commended. We are fortunate to have such a person leading our sheriff’s department. We found him to be kind, caring and understanding. We appreciate all of the hard work and sacrifice he and his whole team make to keep us safe each and every day.
It doesn’t go unnoticed. Keep up the fantastic work.
Louie and Ruthie, Vosberg