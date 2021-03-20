Sheri Carter always puts district first -- Anne Monks

As a deputy mayor in Madison working on housing and economic development, I often worked with Madison Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, during her first two terms.
I was frequently in meetings about her district priorities with her and city managers. She quickly became respected for how hard she worked and how deeply she cared for her constituents and the community. She did not seek the limelight. Instead, she put her personal capital into making sure all the residents and neighborhoods in District 14 received the high quality services they deserve.
When I was encouraged to run for Madison City Council in the 1980s, I ran because I admired many people on the council. Times have changed. I don't see a lot to admire about how the City Council functions today. But I still admire some independent and civic-minded members. Among those are Carter from Madison's South Side, Ald. Barbara McKinney from St. Louis, and former council member and now state Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison, from The Gambia.
Carter and McKinney are the first African-American women elected to the council, and Baldeh was the first African and Muslim man elected to the council. Their bravery in the face of the unrelenting ideological fervor of their critics gives me hope for Madison's future.
Anne Monks, Madison
