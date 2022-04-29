 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Shelter is more vital than market -- Sherie Sasso

  • 0

The lead story in the April 15 Wisconsin State Journal, "Plan’s cost doubles to $1.1M," reported that a temporary homeless shelter -- which will be needed for at least three years while a permanent shelter is built -- will cost $1.1 million, or twice what the city estimated. That is a lot of money.

But then I kept reading the article and discovered that the reason we need a temporary shelter is because the current temporary shelter, the Fleet Services Building, will be unavailable as soon as this fall to make way for a $16.5 million Madison Public Market. Maybe it’s just me, but it seems that the Public Market could be downsized $1.1 million to pay for the homeless shelter, which is far more important than the Public Market.

Then, in the same edition of the paper, I read the letter to the editor "Recycling charge is new forever tax," which suggested that the mayor’s office has 11 staff positions. That seems like a lot of people to serve one elected official. Maybe one of those positions could be cut and that money also directed to the homeless shelter.

People are also reading…

Sherie Sasso, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics