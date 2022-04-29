Shelter is more vital than market -- Sherie Sasso

The lead story in the April 15 Wisconsin State Journal, "Plan’s cost doubles to $1.1M," reported that a temporary homeless shelter -- which will be needed for at least three years while a permanent shelter is built -- will cost $1.1 million, or twice what the city estimated. That is a lot of money.
A preliminary cost estimate was largely based on a cost per square foot, not the detailed plan that is now driving cost projections, officials said.
But then I kept reading the article and discovered that the reason we need a temporary shelter is because the current temporary shelter, the Fleet Services Building, will be unavailable as soon as this fall to make way for a $16.5 million Madison Public Market. Maybe it’s just me, but it seems that the Public Market could be downsized $1.1 million to pay for the homeless shelter, which is far more important than the Public Market.
Then, in the same edition of the paper, I read the letter to the editor "Recycling charge is new forever tax," which suggested that the mayor’s office has 11 staff positions. That seems like a lot of people to serve one elected official. Maybe one of those positions could be cut and that money also directed to the homeless shelter.
Sherie Sasso, Madison