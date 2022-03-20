Sheila Dahmen Hibner has unique view of schools -- Sally Zeinemann

All jobs are challenging and fulfilling in different ways. Until a person is on the inside, doing the job, they can only surmise what the challenges and rewards are based on their interactions with those professionals.

That’s why Sheila Dahmen Hibner is such a valuable asset to the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board. Her lifetime career in education means she knows the challenges and rewards of educating our children. She brings an educator’s perspective to the discussion and difficult decisions the school board makes. As a teacher in the district, it brings me comfort to know the educator’s perspective is being considered in the decision-making process.

Hibner also has the experience and perspective of a parent walking hand in hand with her own children through the district's K-12 system and seeing their resulting success in moving out into the bigger world.

As a candidate for the school board, only Hibner knows the view from both inside the classroom and as a district parent. Please vote for her on April 5. We need her experience and perspective on our Middleton-Cross Plains School Board.

Sally Zeinemann, Middleton, Middleton-Cross Plains School District teacher,