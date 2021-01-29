Sheila Briggs is best for state superintendent -- Marcia Hoke

Many qualified candidates are running for state superintendent of schools in the spring election. But Sheila Briggs stands far above the others with her experience, passion, drive and leadership skills.
I know Briggs. I taught at Schenk Elementary in Madison when she was the principal. She was a dynamo -- energetic, enthusiastic and determined. Her education and experience as a teacher forged a vision of excellence that spread to everyone. While I was at Schenk, she implemented a new model of service that placed specialists (special education, reading intervention, speech and language, and language acquisition teachers) in the classroom as co-teachers. Briggs' innovative approaches increased third-grade reading skills from 58% to 100%.
Briggs has been a teacher, principal, lead principal and director of state and federal programs for the second largest school district in Wisconsin. She currently serves as Wisconsin’s assistant state superintendent. Her time in schools has given her experience with the day-to-day issues that face children, families and teachers. Her management experience both at district and state levels have prepared her for the important tasks that will include helping schools recover from COVID-19.
The primary is Feb. 16. Please vote. You can request an absentee ballot at www.myvote.wi.gov/en-US/VoteAbsentee.