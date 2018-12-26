Thank you for publishing a comprehensive article on John Sharpless.

Conservative UW-Madison history professor John Sharpless retiring after 43-year teaching career John Sharpless ran for Congress twice, encouraged students to do the same and has kept up his syllabus with the times.

It is unfortunate that UW-Madison is losing an intelligent, conservative individual as a professor of history. As someone who usually votes for the lesser of two (or more) evils, I always voted for Sharpless enthusiastically. It's too bad he is not retiring to assume his position as our representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Your article mentions that he would ask his students to recollect the first significant historical event in their lives.

Coincidentally, mine was in April, 1945 -- the year that Sharpless was born. I walked into a small neighborhood grocery and heard on the radio that President Franklin Roosevelt had died. I then ran home to tell my mother who had not heard the news.

Dennis Carlson, Fitchburg