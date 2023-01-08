Shared revenue cuts defund police -- Eunice Gibson

Thanks very much for the Jan 1. story "Local officials long for relief," about Wisconsin's shared revenue program. The article notes that municipalities initially received 70% of income tax revenue, but that percentage has plummeted. The program was cut by almost 8% in 2004, 3% in 2010 and 8% in 2012.

Meanwhile, we have bitterly criticized the young people carrying signs that say "defund the police" (true, they must have flunked Marketing 101). But the Wisconsin Legislature had already defunded the police as well as other municipal services that make our communities livable. And it has continued to do that.

It's a sad irony that these young people carrying signs were criticized for demanding an action that our Legislature had already done and continues to do: defunding the police.

Eunice Gibson, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection