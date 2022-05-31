Shaming oil firms won't lower prices -- Mark Koerner

Shaming oil firms won’t lower prices

Certain pundits and politicians want President Joe Biden to denounce the oil companies for price gouging.

Whether he should do this once a month or every few days is anyone’s guess, but the general idea is that presidential scolding is a good way to keep inflation down. Others think we need new laws against price gouging — ignoring that price gouging is pretty hard to define. Still others want to impose an excess profits tax.

All of these ideas have two things in common: They assume we have some kind of fossil fuel monopoly, and they assume that it is more or less permanent.

But if the oil companies really are involved in monopolistic practices — a big if — wouldn’t it be better to use the antitrust laws to break them apart, ultimately increasing competition and pushing prices down?

Apparently not, according to some. Such people seem to think that it’s better to leave monopolists in charge of a major industry — as long as we can put them through various rituals of public humiliation.

Mark Koerner, Madison

No need for speed on East Washington

I work in Downtown Madison and travel on East Washington Avenue approximately three days a week between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Recently, I watched two vehicles — a black Mercedes and a white Jeep, both SUVs — driving west just east of East High School in the area where the speed you are travelling is displayed. One vehicle’s speed was 48 mph, and the other’s was 36 mph. The area has signs limiting speed to 20 mph.

Vehicles have no reason to be going fast, but it is a daily occurrence in the area. Please slow down.

Steve Urso, Sun Prairie

Low-income people deserve tax cuts

The Republican Party has become the party of death.

They allow corporations to poison our air, water and land in the name of short-term profit despite the long-term costs. The Republican Party kowtows to its corporate overlords who want a large pool of cheap, poorly educated labor who don’t have the critical thinking skills to realize they are being taken advantage of.

Wages haven’t kept up with inflation. Workers are not rewarded for the increase in productivity of their labors. Tax breaks go to the top 1%.

Trickle-down economics has been a massive fraud on the public.

I propose a new economic experiment: For one decade, give the tax breaks to the bottom end of the scale. Instead of parking the money in their investment accounts, the money will be spent on goods and services, providing more and more well-paying jobs. Corporate profits will rise with the increased sales, and the top 1% will still see their wealth increase. But at the same time, the quality of life for all Americans will improve.

A rising tide floats all boats, not just the wealthy ones.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg

Don’t blame Biden for our divisions

The May 17 letter to the editor “Biden has failed to unite nation” focused on more COVID deaths occurring under President Joe Biden than under former President Donald Trump, and that Biden has not unified the country.

I have to disagree. Biden has handled COVID very well. He took the vaccine that the United States paid a lot of the development costs for, and he distributed it equally around the country.

Yes, the vaccine existed during Trump’s presidency, but the distribution was pretty uneven across the country. Many areas run by Democrats did not having enough, and other areas had more than they needed.

Yes, a lot of people are dying, but they are almost all unvaccinated. The people who are not vaccinated have no intention of becoming vaccinated, yet this administration keeps appealing to them.

In terms of not unifying the country, Biden didn’t pay attention when he was vice president. The Republicans don’t want to work with the enemy. They have opposed just about every piece of legislation and every nominee. They probably wouldn’t come along if he championed their plans.

Derek Popp, Mount Horeb

Schools struggle while board fiddles

A recent guest column by former Madison School Board members Barbara Arnold and Marj Passman, “City schools need policy on phones,” described a chaotic learning environment in Madison middle and high schools.

Apparently, without consequence, students are free to enter and leave classrooms at will, refuse to turn off cellphones and decide not to take tests. Predictably, we have heard no response from current School Board members who seem more focused on renaming schools than on providing a safe learning environment for students.

Something about fiddling while Rome burns comes to mind.

Peter Davis, Madison

