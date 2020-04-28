Shame on rally's me-first attitude -- Dennis McGilligan

In early 2017 almost 100,000 people marched at the state Capitol to voice their concerns over rights and causes they feared were threatened by Donald Trump's presidency. They were right.

That protest rivaled the massive protests against Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 anti-union legislation in 2011.

Neither protest changed minds in Madison.

However, the puny protest of around 1,500 Trump supporters against Gov. Tony Ever's stay-at-home guidelines on Friday should be immediately relegated to the rubbish heap of history.

The actions of these selfish ideologues puts everyone at risk, especially doctors, nurses, health care workers and first responders. They ridicule my two college seniors who have given up their last senior semester, lost a graduation ceremony and face bleak job prospects. They disrespect my 85-year-old mother-in-law who is locked in assisted living to protect her against the virus.

Shame on them for their me-first attitudes.

Dennis McGilligan, Madison