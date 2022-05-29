 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Shame on Knudson for WEC resignation -- James Billings

Republican Dean Knudson's resignation from the Wisconsin Elections Commission is yet another step in the wrong direction.

He was a Republican on the commission who did not support Donald Trump's "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen. By staying on the commission, he would have been supporting the people of Wisconsin. By resigning, he is doing what the Republican Party wants -- he's being a yes man for the party.

The commission should be doing what is right for the people of Wisconsin, not for any political party. That is why the previous independent commission was effective, even if one of the political parties did not agree with some action it took -- and that could go either way.

Shame on Knudson. and shame on the Republican Party for further diminishing democracy in Wisconsin.

James Billings, Black Earth

