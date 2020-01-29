Shame on Evers for ditching Pence -- Nancy Wild

The vice president of the United States honored Wisconsin on Tuesday with a short visit. But apparently the governor of Wisconsin is afraid that acknowledging this visit will somehow rub off on him and change his politics.
I am very ashamed of Gov. Tony Evers to think he doesn't have the class to simply acknowledge the presence of a visiting dignitary. So simple. All you have to do is shake his hand and thank him for coming.
If you are confident in your beliefs and status, how would this negatively affect your position or your politics?
Shame on you, Gov. Evers. You are no statesman.
Nancy Wild, Madison