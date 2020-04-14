Sham election needs a do-over -- David P. Jenkins
Sham election needs a do-over -- David P. Jenkins

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fix election dysfunction before fall," was a pathetic half-step toward what we need in the face of a sham election.

The April 7 farce has no legitimacy whatsoever. We need a do-over. In the absence of that, and given the complicity of the toothless Wisconsin Election Commission and partisan kangaroo state and federal courts, freedom-loving citizens would be fully justified in engaging in active civil disobedience to prevent impostors from taking office.

When we don’t have an effective right to vote, we must take radical measures to protect democracy.

David P. Jenkins, Middleton

