Sham election needs a do-over -- David P. Jenkins

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, " Fix election dysfunction before fall ," was a pathetic half-step toward what we need in the face of a sham election.

The April 7 farce has no legitimacy whatsoever. We need a do-over. In the absence of that, and given the complicity of the toothless Wisconsin Election Commission and partisan kangaroo state and federal courts, freedom-loving citizens would be fully justified in engaging in active civil disobedience to prevent impostors from taking office.