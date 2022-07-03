Sex still involves many choices -- Lynne Emerick

Now is the time for women to “choose” not to become pregnant.

Make sure you have done all you can to avoid becoming pregnant if you do not want to. Birth control for women is widely available in many different forms. Insist that your sexual partner use a condom. Surgical sterilization may be an option for you or your partner if you do not want any more children.

There are more choices for birth control now than at any time in history. Or you as a woman could always say “no,” if it seems risky. It is still your choice.

Be responsible for your reproductive choices -- a new way to look at being “pro-choice.”

Lynne Emerick, Middleton