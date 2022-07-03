 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sex still involves many choices -- Lynne Emerick

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Now is the time for women to “choose” not to become pregnant.

Make sure you have done all you can to avoid becoming pregnant if you do not want to. Birth control for women is widely available in many different forms. Insist that your sexual partner use a condom. Surgical sterilization may be an option for you or your partner if you do not want any more children.

There are more choices for birth control now than at any time in history. Or you as a woman could always say “no,” if it seems risky. It is still your choice.

Be responsible for your reproductive choices -- a new way to look at being “pro-choice.”

Lynne Emerick, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics