Sex assaults on campus must stop -- Karen Wagner

Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, has suspended all fraternity activities until at least Oct. 17. This includes social events and recruitment activities. Allegations have been made that individuals (read women) were drugged without their consent at on-campus fraternity houses.
Let's see: Fifty or more men between the ages of 18 and 22 years old are housed together with no supervision. Women are free to enter the house at any time. What could go wrong?
Back in the dark ages when I was in college, fraternities had "house mothers." This was usually an older woman who lived in the fraternity house and was present all the time. This was definitely a deterrent for bad activities, with or without girls present.
Women had "closing hours" at their residences when they were supposed to be behind closed doors until morning. (I remember the rush of guys to off-campus to bars after closing hours had shut the ladies into their dorms and sorority houses.)
Incidents have been going on for decades in and out of fraternities. Maybe we are finally deciding to give women permission to report them. I hope that such reports will be taken seriously. Corrective actions should not be put off until everyone "forgets" about them. I guarantee those being abused will not forget.
Karen Wagner, Wautoma