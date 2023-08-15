The horrendous war in Ukraine has millions of victims including an estimated 380,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed or injured. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians have also been killed or injured, and an estimated 11.6 million Ukrainians have been displaced. A war for freedom and democracy? Tell that to those people.

But I also want to call attention to another victim of the war in Ukraine: the climate of the Earth.

War swallows the funding and attention needed to protect our planet. Militaries and wars are huge contributors to the destruction of the climate. They block cooperation between governments. They allow the celebration of increased fossil fuel use -- releasing reserves, and shipping U.S. fossil fuels to Europe. They distract attention from scientists’ reports on the climate even when those reports are screaming that we must do all we can to mitigate the effects of climate change.

This war risks nuclear and climate disaster. Ending it through a negotiated settlement that will partially please and displease all sides is the only sensible path.

Must all Ukrainians die? Must all Russians die? Must our climate suffer even more? Stop the killing and push for a settlement. End this war.

Janet Parker, Madison