Sunday morning breakfast was enhanced by reading the recent “F is for Fifty” story in the State Journal.
In 1969, I was a recent UW grad and newly married when I discovered a strange and hilarious TV show. It was called "Sesame Street."
In 1978, I realized our 2-year-old son was doing more than idle talk when he was holding his embroidered alphabet book my mother had made. He was reading the letters. We can credit "Sesame Street" along with books at home. He could read before he got to kindergarten.
I talked to his teacher shortly after he started school and asked her if she knew he could read. His teacher told me, “When a child walks into class the first day and reads the word 'attendance' on the bulletin board, I know he can read.”
In 1983, when our daughter was in kindergarten, we watched "Sesame Street" together while having lunch after her morning classes. I remember being entertained by Kermit the Frog. When she was older she told me she watched some "Sesame Street" episodes. She said she remembered my laughter from that kindergarten time. But back then she could not figure out why I was laughing. More grown up, she announced, “Now I get it!”
How wonderful that "Sesame Street" is continuing to benefit children everywhere.
Diana Haverberg, Middleton