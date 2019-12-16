'Sesame Street' has lessons for leaders -- Gary Howards

"Sesame Street" was honored at the 42nd Kennedy Center Honors in Washington last Sunday.
During the ceremony, I had a thought, or rather an epiphany. Why not require all politicians (Republican and Democrat) to not only watch 40 hours of "Sesame Street," but perhaps actually participate in a segment? Maybe, just maybe, some of the values demonstrated by the creators and actors in "Sesame Street" would rub off on our elected officials. I'm sure their children and grandchildren would be happy to quiz them on the universal concepts of good will, individuality and kindness that we all need to embrace.
In my 72 years of life, I've never thought I would experience what is happening to our country today. Vote for Big Bird in 2020.
Gary Howards, Oregon