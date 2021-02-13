Serving on the Madison City Council is easier today -- Michael Shivers

I agree with former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz that having a full-time City Council is not a good idea.

Having served on the council for 20 years on the Far East Side of Madison -- with over 100 different council members and five different mayors, including Mayor Cieslewicz -- I can attest that today's council member have more going for them than we ever had in the "old days."

In those days, we had to rely on telephones and "snail" mail, with a lot of meetings and footwork to communicate with our constituents. We worked much harder and for a lot less money than council members get today. While many of my former colleagues have died or left Wisconsin, I would guess that most who are still around would agree with me.

My biggest fear of having a full-time council would be the possibility of having a full-time council member who was bad, and then the difficulty of getting an entrenched bad representative voted out of office. I am fortunate to have a good City Council representative who has done well for me and my neighborhood.