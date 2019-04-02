I’m writing this as a citizen and not affiliated with any political organization.
Wisconsin has a very important election today for the state Supreme Court. This is the highest court in Wisconsin’s system and responsible for deciding if Wisconsin laws are constitutional.
The purpose of this letter to the editor is to educate people of all abilities about the voting process. Everyone who is able and eligible to vote should be encouraged to participate.
The Supreme Court makes key decisions in several areas such as education, employment and disability related issues such as access to health care and voting rights. If an individual has a question about the candidates, they can find factual information at www.vote411.org.
For individuals with disabilities, Wisconsin has a very helpful website and phone line. To inquire, call 844-347-8683 during polling hours on Election Day, or you can visit www.disabilityvote.org.
Ramsey Lee, Hudson