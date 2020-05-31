Service is good option for graduates -- Jeanne Duffy

The challenges facing graduating seniors and many community-wide health, safety and education issues we face in Dane County due to COVID-19 have a common solution -- national service through AmeriCorps.
Recent graduates are facing difficult job searches as employers cut back on hiring and cancel internships. Current students are struggling with decisions about continuing their education and paying for student loans.
AmeriCorps can be a path forward for graduates and others impacted by COVID-19. While serving, you earn a living allowance, build your resume, earn an education award, and join a community of AmeriCorps members that make a real difference for others.
AmeriCorps members provide service through educational programming, supporting citizens with disabilities, constructing housing, conservation projects, disaster response and other projects. Additionally, they are providing vital help during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping students remotely and stepping up to assist food banks, 211 call lines and other relief efforts.
AmeriCorps programs in Madison include Schools of Hope, Partners for After School Success, and Achievement Connections, which provide vital support to elementary, middle and high school students. Beyond Dane County, over 1,000 more AmeriCorps members are helping communities throughout Wisconsin.
For information on AmeriCorps in Wisconsin, visit www.servewisconsin.wi.gov.
Jeanne Duffy, Madison, executive director, AmeriCorps
