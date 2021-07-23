 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Service award is finally tax exempt -- Jeanne Duffy
0 comments

Service award is finally tax exempt -- Jeanne Duffy

  • 0

Thank you, Gov. Tony Evers, and members of the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate, for your bipartisan effort to exempt the AmeriCorps Segal Education Award from state income tax.

In particular, I want to acknowledge Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, for his work submitting the proposal for inclusion in Gov. Evers’ executive budget, and Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, for supporting the proposal through the Joint Finance Committee and into the final budget legislation.

Wisconsin AmeriCorps members provide critical service throughout the state in education, conservation, health care, addiction recovery, disaster response and through supporting a huge array of other vital local efforts. This exemption recognizes and rewards their valuable service and contributions. Eliminating the state income tax will help those who have already made a difference statewide and create an incentive to help to keep these dedicated individuals in our state following their service.

In addition, the exemption will attract new AmeriCorps members to serve in Wisconsin and use their education award at our outstanding colleges and universities. 

Jeanne Duffy, Madison, executive director, Serve Wisconsin 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics