I was entertaining visitors from California recently. For the first time in about a year, we visited a wonderful restaurant on the Capitol Square in Madison. Then we walked down the top State Street to get ice cream at an excellent establishment for dessert.

During the walk, we encountered multiple homeless folks sleeping on the sidewalk (camped out in front of several sadly vacant store fronts). That a wonderful progressive city such as Madison can’t provide sufficient social services to help these people is not only an embarrassment but is immoral.

I encourage the city’s leadership to do better.

Robert Teigen, Fitchburg